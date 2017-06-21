Governor Appoints New District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District

CHEYENNE – Governor Matt Mead has appointed F. Scott Peasley to be District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District. Peasley fills the vacancy occurring in Converse County with the retirement of Judge John Brooks effective August 4, 2017. The District serves Converse, Niobrara, Platte and Goshen Counties.

Peasley has been in private practice for 16 years in Douglas with his father. His practice has been broad and diverse, including representation of municipalities as well as the local school district. He has also served as a part-time deputy with the Converse County Attorney’s Office since 2001. For the County Attorney’s Office, he handled misdemeanor and felony criminal cases until a couple years ago when his work turned primarily to Converse County civil matters.

“The Judicial Nominating Commission sent three highly qualified nominees, and that is appreciated,” said Governor Mead. “Scott Peasley grew up in Douglas and clearly loves living, working and raising a family in this great town. The strong support he received locally, his hometown connection, and the depth of his criminal and civil legal experience stood out in making this selection. Scott’s volunteer work in the community – with Wyoming Boys’ State for 16 years, the Converse County Bar (serving as President the past six years), and other groups – is also impressive,” added the Governor.

Peasley stated, in reaction to his appointment: “I am honored and humbled to be selected by the Governor. I am going to work really hard to maintain the integrity of the bench and to serve the people of Converse County and the entire 8th Judicial District well.”