Governor Appoints New Justice to the Wyoming Supreme Court

WYOMING — Governor Matt Mead has appointed Lynne Boomgaarden to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Boomgaarden replaces Justice William U. Hill, who has been on the Supreme Court since 1998 – over 19 years. Justice Hill will retire on February 17, 2018.

Boomgaarden is currently a partner with Crowley Fleck and has been with the firm for the past four years. She has been in private practice in Cheyenne since 2010. She has extensive legal experience gained over a long, distinguished career, which includes service as career clerk for 10th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Wade Brorby, as Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Wyoming College of Law, and as Director of the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments from 2003-2010. She was editor-in-chief of the Law Review, admitted to the Order of the Coif, and ranked at the top of her UW law school class.

“The appointment of a Supreme Court Justice has a lasting impact on Wyoming. It is a big decision – one that I take most seriously and one that is very hard to make. I had three exceptional candidates to choose from, and I thank the Judicial Nominating Commission for that,” Governor Mead said. “Lynne Boomgaarden has worked with the best, including Judge Brorby and Governor Freudenthal. She has extensive experience chairing the Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission and in natural resource law, in private practice and state administration, and with legal writing and teaching – all impressive. She will serve Wyoming and its citizens well on the Supreme Court.”

In reacting to her appointment, Boomgaarden stated: “I appreciate the importance of Governor Mead’s decision and am honored to accept his appointment as the next Justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court. I will work extremely hard in service to the Court and Wyoming citizens.”