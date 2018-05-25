Governor Candidate Foster Friess’ Campaign Stops In Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County residents got their first chance to meet Governor candidate Foster Friess this Thursday, at Sidekicks Bookbar. Friess hosted an evening reception there. He addressed the audience and took time to answer citizens’ questions and concerns.

Friess is a conservative Republican who made a name for himself in the business world by creating a $15 billion company.

He says he brings to the table considerable business experience, which he will use as governor to improve jobs and help existing businesses. His campaign, he says, is a chance to demonstrate his leadership skills as he seeks the Wyoming Governor position.

His three main issues are he wants to diversify the economy, stabilize the state budget and enhance the state’s education opportunities.

“Freedom, Prosperity, and Kindness are the key words of my message,” Friess says.

“We have been blessed. This is a chance for us to give back to the state we love so much.” – Foster Friess

Friess, 78, is a Jackson, Wyoming citizen of 25 years. He originates from Wisconsin. His wife is from upstate New York. He’s made a career in managing money. He’s a founder of the Executive Round Table of Republican Governors. He’s been a president of the Council For National Policy, and more.

“With that platform of wealth, to much is given, much is expected. There’s been a huge investment made in our lives and if we didn’t reflect that back in some way, it’d be the ultimate expression of a lack of gratitude,” Friess said.

“Not only have I had business experience, but I’ve also had a lot of governmental experience, not as a senator in elected office, but I spent a lot of time talking to senators in a project I have to publish prices, so you know what you’re going to pay ahead of time,” he said.

“We both have come from small towns, and coming to Wyoming just feels like coming home,” Friess’ wife Lynn said. “All these small town are like what we both grew up in and we feel very much at home. We feel very blessed to be doing this together.”

“This is my hubby of 56 years this year; four children and 15 grand children,” she said. “I’m a little bit prejudice, but I think he’d make a very good governor.”

The two of them believe Wyoming is on the cusp, starting to move, she said. Lynn said her husband wants to take companies that are here already and help them grow. His understanding of finances, she said, is what would make him a good governor.

Learn more at FosterFriess.com or like Friess on Facebook.