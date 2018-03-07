Governor Matt Mead Proclaims Cowboy State Games – Wyoming’s Official State Games

WYOMING — On Wednesday, February 28, 2018, Governor Matt Mead proclaimed the Cowboy State Games as the official state games of Wyoming.

Thirty-four states including Wyoming have state games competitions. Medalists from each state’s games qualify for games held at the State Games of America (SGA) competition held every other year. Virginia’s Commonwealth Games will hold the next SGA in 2019.

“The Cowboy State Games allow Wyoming athletes to compete and medal in numerous sports and then match their skills against other athletes at a national competition,” said Wyoming Governor Matt Mead. “These games not only promote Wyoming and great outdoor activities, they promote our athletes. I’m glad to see these games thrive and I look forward to the 2018 season.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Since Wyoming is blessed with extraordinary outdoor recreation opportunities, the Cowboy State Games holds outdoor events in: Nordic skiing, biathlon, downhill skiing, trail running, Chumash, BMX, Cyclocross, softball and 3×3 basketball. Wyoming is one of the few states hosting Winter Games in its annual competitions.

“We are very excited about the Governor’s proclamation,” said John Giantonio, Director of the Cowboy State Games. “Our participants are now competing in Wyoming’s Official Games and medalists will receive the best medal in the nation. We truly appreciate and thank Governor Mead for signing this proclamation and we will continue to produce the finest games for our athletes.”

The Cowboy State Games has started the 2018 season with participation more than doubling in some events. Twenty-three different sports will be held in the games for the 2018 season with an anticipated 1,500+ athletes competing.

For information on the Cowboy State Games, please visit www.cowboystategames.com.