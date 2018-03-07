Governor Mead Signs Five Bills on March 7, 2018

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Legislature is currently in session, and Governor Matt Mead signed the following bills today.



The Bills

Enrolled Act: HEA0001 Bill Number: HB0019 Title: Wyoming Money Transmitter Act-virtual currency exemption.

An act relating to trade and commerce; amending the Wyoming Money Transmitter Act to provide an exemption for virtual currency; and providing for an effective date.

2. Enrolled Act: HEA0002 Bill Number: HB0023 Title: Audit requirements for conservation districts.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

An act relating to conservation districts; exempting conservation districtsfrom the audit requirements of the Uniform Municipal Fiscal Procedures Act; and providing for an effective date.

3. Enrolled Act: HEA0003 Bill Number: HB0072 Title: Ad valorem tax collections.

An act relating to ad valorem taxation; specifying that a county may deduct extraordinary costs to collect taxes prior to distribution of the tax; providing that a county shall not be liable for amounts not collected due to nonpayment by a taxpayer; and providing for an effective date.

4. Enrolled Act: HEA0004 Bill Number: HB0076 Title: Supplemental security income program.

An act relating to the state supplemental security income program; transferring the program from the department of family services to the department of health; requiring rulemaking; providing for the transfer of funds as specified; and providing for effective dates.

5. Enrolled Act: HEA0005 Bill Number: HB0088 Title: State construction department-amendments.

An act relating to the state construction department; providing for an operations division as specified; providing for standard, base and exception budget request processes for state appropriations to the state construction department; repealing conflicting provisions; and providing for an effective date.

For more information on these bills, click here to visit the Wyoming Legislative Service Office’s website.