Governor Mead Submits Nominees for Boards, Commissions and Cabinet to Senate

CHEYENNE – Governor Matt Mead sent the Wyoming Senate his list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards and commissions. These nominees are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“These boards, commissions and agencies are important to Wyoming,” said Governor Mead. “I thank everyone who has agreed to serve, including volunteers who are so giving of their time.”

Aeronautics Commission

Sigsbee Duck – Rock Springs – At Large

Arts Council – Disciplines

Tara Taylor – R – Mt. View – Reappointment

Community College Commission

Jackie Freeze – D – Rock Springs

Dental Examiners

Scott Houfek – Big Piney

Board of Education

Gordon (Max) Mickelson III – R – Rock Springs – District 2

Robyn Schamber – R – Pinedale – Reappointment

Industrial Siting Council

Peter Brandjord – D – Green River – Reappointment

Game & Fish Commission

Mike Schmid – R – LaBarge – District 3

Parole Board

Jon Conrad – R – MT. View – Appointed to complete an unexpired term

State Mining Council

Michael Burd –Green River – Reappointment

Timothy Musbach – Green River – Reappointment

Tourism Board

Larry Lloyd – Rock Springs – District 4

