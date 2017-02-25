Governor Mead Submits Nominees for Boards, Commissions and Cabinet to Senate

CHEYENNE – Governor Matt Mead sent the Wyoming Senate his list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards and commissions. These nominees are subject to confirmation by the Senate.
“These boards, commissions and agencies are important to Wyoming,” said Governor Mead. “I thank everyone who has agreed to serve, including volunteers who are so giving of their time.”
Aeronautics Commission
- Sigsbee Duck – Rock Springs – At Large
Arts Council – Disciplines
- Tara Taylor – R – Mt. View – Reappointment
Community College Commission
- Jackie Freeze – D – Rock Springs
Dental Examiners
- Scott Houfek – Big Piney
Board of Education
- Gordon (Max) Mickelson III – R – Rock Springs – District 2
- Robyn Schamber – R – Pinedale – Reappointment
Industrial Siting Council
- Peter Brandjord – D – Green River – Reappointment
Game & Fish Commission
- Mike Schmid – R – LaBarge – District 3
Parole Board
- Jon Conrad – R – MT. View – Appointed to complete an unexpired term
State Mining Council
- Michael Burd –Green River – Reappointment
- Timothy Musbach – Green River – Reappointment
Tourism Board
- Larry Lloyd – Rock Springs – District 4
