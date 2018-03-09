Governor Mead’s Public Bill Signings for March 9, 2018

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Please be advised that Governor Matt Mead is expected to hold a formal bill signing on Friday, March 9 at 2:15 p.m. at the Jonah Business Center, Room L-54.

Legislators and members of the public are welcome to attend. This list of bills is subject to change.

Bills to be signed at the formal ceremony:

Bill Number Enrolled Act Sponsor Title
SF0006 SEA0005 Labor Real estate exemption restoration.
SF0020 SEA0014 Judiciary Custody in the best interest of the children.
HB0019 HEA0001 Miller Wyoming Money Transmitter Act-virtual currency exemption. (Ceremonial Signed 3-7-2018)
SF0037 SEA0009 Transportation Purple Heart Day and state.
HB0058 HEA0011 Haley Game animal licenses-limitations.
SF0003 SEA0015 Travel Antelope hunt licenses.

