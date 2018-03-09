Governor Mead’s Public Bill Signings for March 9, 2018

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Please be advised that Governor Matt Mead is expected to hold a formal bill signing on Friday, March 9 at 2:15 p.m. at the Jonah Business Center, Room L-54.
Legislators and members of the public are welcome to attend. This list of bills is subject to change.
Bills to be signed at the formal ceremony:
|Bill Number
|Enrolled Act
|Sponsor
|Title
|SF0006
|SEA0005
|Labor
|Real estate exemption restoration.
|SF0020
|SEA0014
|Judiciary
|Custody in the best interest of the children.
|HB0019
|HEA0001
|Miller
|Wyoming Money Transmitter Act-virtual currency exemption. (Ceremonial –Signed 3-7-2018)
|SF0037
|SEA0009
|Transportation
|Purple Heart Day and state.
|HB0058
|HEA0011
|Haley
|Game animal licenses-limitations.
|SF0003
|SEA0015
|Travel
|Antelope hunt licenses.