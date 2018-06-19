Governors Announce New Group to Promote Carbon Capture

Governors’ Partnership on Carbon Capture is modeled after similar groups promoting other energy and environment issues.

JACKSON HOLE — A bipartisan group of Governors today announced the formation of a new national effort to provide state executive leadership, focus and outreach on behalf of carbon capture policy and technology deployment.

The Governors’ Partnership on Carbon Capture will initially be led by Governors Matt Mead (R-WY) and Steve Bullock (D-MT).

Other states included in the partnership are Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana and Utah.

The Partnership will undertake initiatives and support policies that further the development and deployment of carbon capture projects and CO2 pipeline infrastructure across the United States.

”There is tremendous promise in the work taking place with CO2,” said Governor Mead.

“I am eager to continue to learn and support innovative ideas with my colleagues from around the United States. This meeting brings people, who share a vision of what is possible in carbon capture, together. We can explore untapped potential and do even more.”

The Goals

Through the Partnership, Governors will work together to:

Elevate carbon capture and its beneficial utilization and storage as a national priority for American energy independence, job creation, environmental stewardship and global technology leadership.

Encourage congressional and presidential action to expand the portfolio of federal policies to put carbon capture on an equal footing with other low and zero-emission energy technologies.

Foster carbon capture and CO2 pipeline infrastructure deployment in states and regions by identifying state policies and programs to complement 45Q and other federal policies and by forging public-private partnerships to support critical projects and overcome barriers to developing, financing and implementing them.

The Partnership will undertake analyses, make policy recommendations, and harness the leadership of participating Governors to accomplish these objectives.

Formally launched at the CO2NNECT 2018 conference today in Jackson Hole, the Partnership will convene for a scoping conference call among participating governors following the event.

Governors Mead and Bullock will also communicate individually with additional interested governors in coming weeks, and participating governors will plan an in-person meeting alongside the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in Washington, DC in February of 2019.

At the direction of the participating Governors, the Partnership will be coordinated and staffed by the State Carbon Capture Work Group, which brings together officials from 15 states to address federal and state-level policies and to advance carbon capture deployment.

Initial funding for the Partnership is provided through grants from the MacArthur Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, Spitzer Charitable Trust, and Energy Foundation and from private sector contributions.