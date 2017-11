GREEN RIVER– The Green River Chamber of Commerce and the Red Desert Humane Society are hosting the annual event, Santa Paws, this Saturday, November 18, at the Island Pavilion from 11 am to 3 pm.

People can bring their pets to the Island Pavilion to get their photo taken with Santa Claus. The photos can be purchased in digital or print formats.

All of the proceeds benefit the Red Desert Humane Society.

For more information, visit the Santa Paws Facebook event page by clicking, here.