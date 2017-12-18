GR Chamber Issues Warning On Advertisement Solicitation

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce would like to inform our Chamber Members that it has been brought to our attention that an Advertising company by the name of Community Publications is contacting our members to advertise in the Sweetwater County Guide.

This is not a company the Green River Chamber, Rock Springs Chamber, or Travel and Tourism have partnered with. Please do not give personal information to this person. If you have a question about the authenticity of a phone call, please hang up and contact us directly at 307-875-5711.

Sincerely,

Green River Chamber of Commerce

307-875-5711