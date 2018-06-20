GR City Council Honors Retired GRPD Sergeant Mark McDonald

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council recognized newly-retired Sergeant Mark McDonald for his years of service in the GRPD during Tuesday’s meeting.

Lieutenant Shaun Sturlaugson presented the plaque of recognition to the retired Sergeant. McDonald’s career started in 1997. He was promoted to the status of corporal in 2002 and sergeant in 2004.

“Mark recently achieved 20 years of service,” said Sturlaugson.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

McDonald served as a juvenile detective, a firearms instructor throughout much of his career and was a team leader for the SWAT team for over a decade.

“His time with us, the impact he had on the GRPD can’t be measured,” said Sturlaugson.

“He tried to pass on all of his knowledge with everybody that he came into contact with. We’re forever in his debt and grateful for his service.”