GR Council to Consider Ordinance Amending Alcoholic Beverages Tonight

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will meet tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 at City Hall at 7:00 p.m.
Workshop to discuss the Ordinance Amending Chapter 4 – Alcoholic Beverages at 6:30 p.m.
2nd Reading of Ordinance Amending Chapter 4 – Alcoholic Beverages:
- Consideration on 2nd Reading and Ordinance Amending Chapter 4 Alcoholic Beverages
The State Legislature amended the statutes pertaining to the State liquor laws the last legislative session. City staff has proposed the attached changes to bring the City ordinance in-line with the State Statutes.
Suggested Motion is to approve on 2nd reading amendments to Ordinance Chapter 4 – Alcoholic Beverages as attached for changes concerning dispensing rooms and hours of operations.
