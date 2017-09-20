GR Council Votes to Continue Privatization of Solid Waste

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council moved to an executive session at Tuesday’s meeting to discuss and vote on whether to move forward with privatization of city’s solid waste department.

The council reconvened the public meeting with a 6-1 vote to continue conversations with Wyoming Waste Systems in way of moving forward to privatization. Councilman Allan Wilson dissented.

The room was filled with city solid-waste workers at the meeting, all waiting in anticipation to hear the outcome of their jobs. For the past year, the council has been discussing the possibility of privatizing the department, meaning the jobs of the 14 employees in the department could be in jeopardy.

City employees were left with an unclear vision of what the future holds for their employment, or what their possible severance package may look like. Employees were hesitant to comment after the meeting, “not wanting to stir the pot,” one said.

Some of the employees have been looking for other work, but have held back in hopes of keeping their city jobs. The employees are discouraged and frustrated.

To clear the future vision up as much as possible, Councilman Gary Killpack offered some comments in conclusion.

“After the motion last night, the city is privatizing the solid waste. Now it’s official,” Killpack said. “…There will be some type of compensation severance package (for solid waste employees).”

Moving Forward

Moving forward, the city administration and the private waste company will bring information packages to the council within the next month or so, Killpack assumes.

One package will be for the city’s public citizens and what privatizing solid waste will mean for them in terms of fees for trash, recycle and green waste.

The second package will concern city employees and will inform them of what they will receive in compensation due to privatization.

It may take until the end of the year or longer for the city’s transition from a landfill to a transfer station to take full effect, he said.

“My hope is it is all done in the same meeting,” Killpack said. “I think most of the council feels the same way.”

“I”m really an individual that cares about the employees and I want to make sure when this all happens, they are treated correctly and the package is comparable,” Killpack concluded. “I hope it is a good package they are satisfied with.”

According the Killpack, the information will most likely be presented to the city council within the next month or so, but not set date has been made for then that will be.