GR Council Votes to Bring Pari-Mutuel Wagering to the Town Bar & Grill

GREEN RIVER — During Tuesday’s meeting, the Green River City Council approved a resolution for Wyoming Downs to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing, historic horse racing and simulcast events within the Town Bar & Grill located in Green River.

Town Bar & Grill owner Buckley Hubert approached the council during a previous meeting announcing his intent. The council approved Hubert’s intent to bring Wyoming Downs to his establishment with a 4-1 vote in favor and one abstention.

Councilman Robert Berg abstained from voting on the resolution seeing a conflict with his business Arctic Circle. Councilman Gary Killpack was the one vote against the resolution. Mayor Pete Rust and other council members voiced their support.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wyoming Downs is highly looked at and scrutinized all the time, a Wyoming Downs representative said during the meeting.

What is best for the community?

“The issue for me is if it’s right for the community,” Killpack said. “To me money is not the issue. What’s right for the community is right for the community.”

“I don’t disagree with Gary. What is good for the community is the number one thing,” Rust said. “But one consideration for the community is revenue.

“In preparing for the meeting tonight I did a lot of research on gambling and didn’t find a lot of good, except for there’s a lot of money to be made by it,” Killpack said. “I hate to see something destructive some to town.”

“I can see gary’s point,” Councilperson Lisa Maes said. “I was raised in Nevada. Yes there can be some really bad sides to gambling. The other side of it is it’s a form of social entertainment.”

“A lot of people enjoy pari-mutual betting and are driving to Rock Springs anyway. By supporting people who want to do that, we’re supporting staying in Green River and spending money in Green River.” ~ Lisa Maes

Town Bar & Grill’s Rebuttal

Hubert said when he opened his new bar and grill, one thing he heard from the community was they wanted entertainment. He also wanted to stay very transparent with his business endeavors by bringing his intentions in front of the council.

“We’re trying to make it an adult entertainment establishment, non-smoking that parents and adults can come and be adults in and keep it clean. So that was my intent,” Hubert said. “I really wanted your permission and let you know what we’re doing.”

“If I vote this down, it’s nothing against you folks at all. If I do vote it down it’s because I feel it’s not in the best interest for the community. I have to live with myself,” Killpack said.

“I have to live with myself too so that why wanted transparency,” Hubert said.

The Vote

After much deliberation and input by council members and staff, the resolution came to a vote.

All council members voted in favor all except for Killpack. Councilman Berg abstained from voting as a Green River business owner himself.

The final vote came to 4-1 in favor, with one abstention.