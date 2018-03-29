GR Council Works To Set Goals For City

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council, city department heads and administration have been working on setting goals for the City of Green River. The city’s goals, a rough draft for now, were submitted by council members as well as city administration and department heads.

“A lot of the goals that are being done are trying to take some of the assets like the river corridor and the downtown and develop those areas to help us with tourism and economic development,” City Administrator Reed Clevenger said. “Take advantage of the resources we have and get people to start expanding those areas.”

Clevenger said instead of implementing new plans, they are taking what is already in place and “establishing priorities that’s been seen by the governing body based on the funding available and the resources.”

Various plans and studies are already in place, such as the city’s master plan, the Blue Canopy, the 2026 Vision, and the strategic plan, the council assessments and branding studies, Clevenger said.

“Most of the goals are geared around economic development. We’re now finally able to address some of those issues. Beautification is done, now we’ll build on quality-of-life which is what Green River is known for.” – Reed Clevenger

“A lot of these goals are really synergistic with one another,” Clevenger said. “We’re already doing a lot of that, meaning we’re keeping everything tied together. We’ve been able to look at the broader vision.”

“Green River’s kind of a quality of life community, and that’s one of the areas that is used quite a bit,” Councilman Gary Killpack said.

City of Green River Goals (Rough Draft):

Process – not to restart or implement new studies

Use What We Have – Comprehensive Master Plan, Blue Canopy, 2026 Vision from 2011 Strategic Plan, 2013-2018-2028 Strategic Planning Summary, Wyoming Rural Development Council Assessment, branding study, etc.

Establish Priorities As seen by Governing Body and Administration based on funding availability and other resources.

River Front and River Corridor

Consolidation of Facilities and or departments

Expanding Rooftops and Real Estate

UP Depot Mitigation and then development

2 nd South Corridor as it pertains to connector for downtown and riverfront

South Corridor as it pertains to connector for downtown and riverfront Ordinance and Code Updates and Changes allowing for business development, housing, etc.

WW Treatment Plant to replace the current outdated one

Continuation of the Utility Rate Study

Maintenance and or updates of assets

Department Specific Goals to Be Reviewed (which tie into overall goals)

IT – Increase Storage and Server capacity and updates / Bring on Web and/or Admin Personnel

– Increase Storage and Server capacity and updates / Bring on Web and/or Admin Personnel Finance – Breakout of Fleet Replacement Methodology / Create Synching Funds for equipment and buildings and fleet

– Breakout of Fleet Replacement Methodology / Create Synching Funds for equipment and buildings and fleet Police – Succession planning for Personnel Needs / Vehicle Replacement program / Structure and/or Reorganization review

– Succession planning for Personnel Needs / Vehicle Replacement program / Structure and/or Reorganization review Fire Dept. – Emergency Gear Replacement / Vehicle Replacement / Training (Grant possibilities) / Synching funds

– Emergency Gear Replacement / Vehicle Replacement / Training (Grant possibilities) / Synching funds Public Works – Retool Fleet / Slurry Seal program for roads / 6 th Penny Review of project needs / Enterprises

– Retool Fleet / Slurry Seal program for roads / 6 Penny Review of project needs / Enterprises Parks and Rec – Summer Seasonal program brought back up / Equipment Replacement / Buildings and Parks asset review / 5 Year Parks Master Plan

– Summer Seasonal program brought back up / Equipment Replacement / Buildings and Parks asset review / 5 Year Parks Master Plan Admin/HR – Positions of Public Relations, Grants, HR specialist / Review and manage Salary Compression / Update Personnel Manuals

– Positions of Public Relations, Grants, HR specialist / Review and manage Salary Compression / Update Personnel Manuals Comm Dev – Consolidate Departments (engineering, inspection, plan reviews, GIS services, licensing) that deal with below and above ground building and/or engineering

– Consolidate Departments (engineering, inspection, plan reviews, GIS services, licensing) that deal with below and above ground building and/or engineering URA Main Street – Plan Implementation of Main Street Transformational Strategies

– Plan Implementation of Main Street Transformational Strategies Others – 150th Anniversary / 6th Penny Agenda on ballot / 2020 Census / Marketing and Recruiting for Economic Development

Longer Term Goals –