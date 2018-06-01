GR Knights Beat Evanston Outlaws 6-1 [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River Knights baseball team beat the Evanston Outlaws at home last night, 6-1.

The Knights also won against the Rock Springs JV Wednesday night, 6-5.

The Knights will head into their weekend play at Riverton with a 5-8 overall record.



Check out some photos of the Knights vs. the Outlaws below.

GR Knights Weekend Schedule



Saturday, June 2:

Green River Knights vs. Lovell JV (at Riverton)- 11 am

Green River Knights at Riverton Raiders – 4pm

Sunday, June 3:

Green River Knights vs. TBA (at Riverton)

Up Next

Over the next two weeks, the Knights will have two home games and one away game before hosting the Knight Invite on June 15 and 16.