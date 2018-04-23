GR Library Hosts Family Financial Fun Night

GREEN RIVER — Join the Sweetwater County Library in Green River for a free, fun, family-focused event tonight.

Bring the whole family to the Green River library for a fun night of great stories, crafts, games, refreshments, and prizes — and become savings-savvy in the process.

This event, which will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 23, is sponsored by Trona Valley Credit Union.

