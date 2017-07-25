GR Little League All-Star Team Wins State Tournament, Headed to California

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Junior Little League All-Star Team won the Wyoming State Tournament last weekend.

The tournament took place in Green River.

This is the first time in 18 years an All-Star Team from Green River won the State Tournament in any Little League Division.

As Wyoming State Champions, the Team is preparing to travel to the Junior Little League Regional Tournament in San Jose California July 31 – Aug 7.

“This trip is a once in a lifetime event for these 12 young men. They are looking forward to representing the State of Wyoming with pride,” said Manager Paul Moorman.

The team is looking for donations to the Green River All-Stars, 2017 Junior Little League State Champions, to cover the cost of their travel expenses to San Jose, Calif.

The team leaves for California this week, so they are hoping for donations by July 27. The funds can arrive after the event.

“Thank you for your consideration and support of your local Green River baseball team,” said Moorman.

The GoFundMe account can be found here.

For more information, contact Manager Paul Moorman at 307-871-2288.

.