GR Man Held At Gunpoint By Home Owner And Arrested

GREEN RIVER — On November 9th at 1:35 am, Officers were dispatched to an address on Juniper Street, in reference to a report of an intruder that the homeowner had held at gunpoint.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the intruder who was identified as Bryce Hamblin, age 26 of Green River, who was found to be in possession of a concealed weapon and appeared to have injuries from an altercation.

The homeowner heard a loud noise in the front of their residence and went to investigate what was going on. They had brought their gun.

The homeowner found Hamblin in their residence and ordered him onto the ground, which he complied and was held at gunpoint until officers arrived.

During further investigation, officers located Hamblin’s vehicle in the area.

A witness was located who reported an earlier altercation with Hamblin, who could not provide any more information about the altercation.

Bryce Hamblin, age 26 of Green River, was arrested for criminal entry and public intoxication, additional charges maybe pending.