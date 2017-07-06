GR Parks and Rec Applies for $156,000 Grant for Greenbelt

The Green River Parks and Recreation Department plans to apply for a WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program grant in order to make improvement to the city’s Greenbelt pathway. There is some money set aside in the city’s budget to make small repairs to the greenbelt regardless of the grant.

The grant is set up as a 20/80 percent grant. With the total project cost at $195,000, the City of Green River would pay $39,000 and WYDOT funds would pay $156,000.

The TAP grant would allow the city to make best use of the funds with the long-term in mind. According to Parks and Recreation Director Brad Raney, the renovations to be made are long overdue.

“We’re really trying to stretch city funds with the grant,” Raney said. “We need to start addressing it. It’s difficult to address it all without the help of grant funds given the current conditions (of the city’s budget).”

The project would include an overlay and a small reroute, Raney said. There is currently a portion of the belt flooded with river water, as well as various areas with numerous cracks and uneven walking ground. The portion of flooded walkway floods every year, he said.

The two mile stretch of wooden walkway between the horse corrals and Straten Myers Park would be raised to higher ground, with an overlay of 2 inches of asphalt.

“The greenbelt needs work,” Raney said. “The entire pathway averages about 20 years in age.”

Raney said the city will most likely receive confirmation for the grant sometime this fall. He hopes it will go through, and would like to use similar grant funding for repairs of each section of the greenbelt in years to come.

“It’s kind of one of the crown jewels of the parks and recreation system, and people also use it for transportation,” Raney said.

