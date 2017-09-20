GR Rec Center Employee Injured In Fall From Lift Monday

GREEN RIVER — A Green River Recreation Center Employee was injured in a Monday fall from a hydraulic lift.

The following is a statement by Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger:

“We had a fulltime employee of the Rec Center who was working on a hydraulic lift in the GR Rec Center gym performing some routine maintenance around 2:40 pm Monday.

An accident occurred where the employee fell approximately 20 feet to the floor and was knocked unconscious.

Staff and patrons immediately provided medical attention until the first responders arrived. The employee was conscious as he was being transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital. With the injuries sustained he was then transported to a Utah medical facility where he is being treated in a neurological ICU.

As a result of the fall, we initiated an OSHA investigation that began Tuesday afternoon and should be completed by the end of day Thursday. We are fully cooperating with them during their investigation of the incident.

The family was contacted and all of us are hoping for a healthy and speedy recovery. Upon completion of the investigation, that also includes statements and interviews, we will provide more information as it becomes available.”