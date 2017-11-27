GR Resident Loses $200 To Dog Scam

GREEN RIVER — On November 24th, Green River Police Officers responded to a report of a scam.

Officers met with the reporting party who advised they were attempting to purchase a dog from an individual out of state.

The reporting party sent $200 via Western Union for the purchase of the dog, which was supposed to be flown to them.

The scammer messaged the reporting party and advised they needed additional money to pay for a climate controlled kennel for the dog to be shipped in.

The reporting party became suspicious, contacted the Rock Springs Airport, and was advised the incident was a scam and there was no such kennel the reporting party was referring to.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident.