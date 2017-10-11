GR Students Address School Board About Dress Code for Girls

By Paul Murray

GREEN RIVER — Two Green River High School students called into question inconsistently-applied, unwritten dress code rules for girls.

The two students addressed the Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night during the public comment period.

Senior Jesse Lauze and junior Samantha Hardin expressed concerns about what they termed “the unwritten dress code” at the high school.

Lauze said the unwritten dress code rules, such as requiring shoulders to be covered, were being applied inconsistently on a case-by-case basis.

Students who are in violation of the “unwritten” rules are being sent home to change clothes, and losing too much class time as a result, Lauze added.

The two students’ comments drew light applause after they were done.

At the conclusion of the board meeting, after Lauze and Hardin had left, Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo and board members had praise for their comments.

“(Lauze and Hardin) were very articulate,” the superintendent said. She added that she would be following up with the parents and the two students regarding their concerns and will keep the board apprised of results.

“They did it in a professional way and I compliment them for that,” trustee Ann Rudoff said regarding the two high schoolers.