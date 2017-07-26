GR URA/Main Street Receives National Main Street Accreditation For 12th Consecutive Year

GREEN RIVER — Green River URA/Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street America™ Community for meeting the commercial district revitalization performance standards set by Main Street America™. Receiving national accreditation is a prestigious achievement and the City is very proud to be one of the 828 communities across the nation that has been recognized as a Main Street community for the year 2017.

Jennie Melvin, Administrator stated “The Board and I are pleased to have received accreditation again this year for our 12th straight year. Our organization’s performance is annually evaluated by the Wyoming Main Street Program which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet ten performance standards.” Melvin continued, “The changes we have been making to support downtown, our events, and many new board members have helped us reach this achievement. These changes also allowed us to be one of only three Wyoming communities recognized and selected by Wyoming Main Street to receive assistance from the National Main Street Center to develop a Refreshed Approach focused on Transformational Goal Setting for our downtown that will guide us in a focused economic development strategy”.

Established by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1980, the National Main Street Center helps communities of all sizes revitalize their older and historic commercial districts.

Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center explains; “Accredited Main Street programs create vibrant communities by using a comprehensive strategy to preserve their historic character and revitalize their commercial districts, which helps make these great places to work, live, play and visit.”

If you have any questions about the Main Street program, how you can volunteer and get involved, or being a part of the Transformation Strategy development process, please contact us at 307.872.6141 or email jmelvin@cityofgreenriver.org or take their Vision for Downtown Survey.