Grab Your Fishing Pole! Game and Fish Says Bridger Pond Has Good Fishing

GREEN RIVER — Jim Bridger Pond, located approximately 30 miles east of Rock Springs, has been ice free for several weeks and the recreational facilities are now open.

This community fishery provides excellent recreational opportunities for families and individuals of all ages.

“With ample shoreline available for bank fishing and recent upgrades to picnic facilities, Jim Bridger is a great place to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends,” says Green River Fisheries Biologist Troy Laughlin.

“The best fishing in Jim Bridger Pond generally occurs in the spring and now is a great time to give Bridger Pond a try.”

Laughlin said anglers have success fishing from shore using a variety of techniques. “For the active angler, casting spoons, krocodiles, and kastmasters typically produce great results. Panther Martin and Mepps spinners are also valuable tools to keep in your arsenal. For a more relaxed approach, anglers have reported having success suspending a nightcrawler and marshmallow off the bottom. Regardless of your technique preference, the abundant shoreline space provides plenty of elbow room for first time anglers to practice their casting skills.”

Jim Bridger Pond supports a variety of sport fish species including rainbow trout, Snake River Cutthroat Trout, and more recently Tiger trout.

Approximately 3,000 rainbow trout and 500 Snake River Cutthroat Trout are stocked in the pond annually.

Tiger Trout stocking began in 2014 and approximately 2,000 are stocked on even years.

“Recent netting results have shown that all three species are averaging around 17 inches total length in the pond,” Laughlin adds.” The strategies described above are successful at catching all three species, but anglers may want to try casting crankbaits along shoreline areas to target Tiger trout.”

Anglers may pick up a free copy of the 2018 Wyoming Fishing Regulations at any license selling vendor, Game and Fish regional office, or print them online from the Dept.’s website at http://wgfd.wyo.gov

Bridger Pond is open to motorized watercraft less than 15 horsepower, but watercraft is prohibited inside that area inside the pumphouse booms.

For more information on fishing in southwest Wyoming contact the Green River Game and Fish Office at 307-875-3223.