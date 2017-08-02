Graffiti Artist ARCY Returns To Wyoming’s Big Show®

ROCK SPRINGS — ARCY is known for his unique style of large scale graffiti and mural art. He has been perfecting his artistic ability through working with people and companies in many industries across the world.

From graffiti branded media publications and photo-realistic Live Event Murals, to corporate chain identity and celebrity clientele, ARCY demonstrates a growing desire to leave his exceptional mark wherever he goes.

He is once again planning to produce one large, amazing piece of art each day highlighting Sweetwater County and Wyoming’s Big Show®. If you missed out last year, be sure to catch this amazing artist do what he does best, as he will be working on these murals throughout fair.

The Sweetwater County Fair is the largest annual event in Western Wyoming, drawing over 70,000 visitors in 2016. It features the largest midway in the area, a Grandstand Stage with top-ranked performing artists, traditional county fair exhibits and food, and fun for the whole family. Additionally, the Sweetwater County Fair was named the NUMBER ONE summer event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine.

Additional attractions for the 2017 Fair include Graffiti Artist Arcy, Fido 500 Mini Dog Races, Lady Houdini, Lanky the Clown, Marty Davis’s Legend of Pioneers, Animal Specialties Petting Zoo, Sting Ray Encounter, Prehistoric Adventures with Tonka, Twinkle Time, Roberto the Magnificent and much more.