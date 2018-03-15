Granger Elementary Combines Biology Lesson with Computer Science

By Paul Murray -
30
Views

GREEN RIVER — Students at Granger Elementary are getting an intro to computer science using technology, as told to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees this week.

Granger Elementary School teacher Tara Taliaferro gave a presentation regarding “Arduino UNO” projects that she has been directing for her students.

Her presentation was entitled “Combining Science and Computer Science”.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Arduino is an open-source computer hardware and software company that builds single-board microcontroller kits for building digital devices that can sense and control objects in the physical and digital world.

Arduino UNO is a motherboard the size of a credit card, Taliaferro said. “It holds only one program at a time.”

The Arduino has been used in space programs, she added.

With the Arduino, the elementary students were taught about registers and grounding. As part of the training, project participants built a DNA strand.

“The lights are set in a group of four. Each group represents a set of parents with a certain eye color,” said Taliaferro.

Currently, the project participants are working on a weather station.

Eventually the goal of the weather station is to measure outdoor conditions, outside the classroom, including temperature and humidity and then graph the daily changes that occur.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR