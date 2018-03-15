Granger Elementary Combines Biology Lesson with Computer Science

GREEN RIVER — Students at Granger Elementary are getting an intro to computer science using technology, as told to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees this week.

Granger Elementary School teacher Tara Taliaferro gave a presentation regarding “Arduino UNO” projects that she has been directing for her students.

Her presentation was entitled “Combining Science and Computer Science”.

Arduino is an open-source computer hardware and software company that builds single-board microcontroller kits for building digital devices that can sense and control objects in the physical and digital world.

Arduino UNO is a motherboard the size of a credit card, Taliaferro said. “It holds only one program at a time.”

The Arduino has been used in space programs, she added.

With the Arduino, the elementary students were taught about registers and grounding. As part of the training, project participants built a DNA strand.

“The lights are set in a group of four. Each group represents a set of parents with a certain eye color,” said Taliaferro.

Currently, the project participants are working on a weather station.

Eventually the goal of the weather station is to measure outdoor conditions, outside the classroom, including temperature and humidity and then graph the daily changes that occur.