UPDATE: Grant Street Accident on Friday

ROCK SPRINGS –The Rock Springs Police Department and Chief Dwane Pacheco released the following press release regarding Friday’s vehicle crash that closed Grant Street for a few hours.

Officers with the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a head on collision that occurred on Grant Street near College Drive.

The driver of a 2011 White Chevrolet truck was traveling east on Grant Street when the driver had a medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic.

The driver first struck a 2006 White Hyundai and then traveled head on into a 2008 Silver Land Rover.

The driver of the 2011 White Chevrolet was transported to Memorial Hospital. The others involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Grant Street was closed and traffic was diverted while the investigation was completed.

