Grant Street to Close for Repairs Starting Monday

ROCK SPRINGS — Lewis & lewis will be performing paving operations on Grant Street starting Monday, April 30th. Construction will continue through May 1st.

During this time Grant Street will be closed from N Center Street to College Hill.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact the Lewis & Lewis office at 307-362-7948.

“Thank you in advance as we strive to complete this project in a timely manner.” – Lewis & Lewis

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.