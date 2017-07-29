Great Weather For The Parade

Mostly clear to party cloudy skies for the cowboy State today. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast again; areas along and east of the Divide are most likely to be affected. Chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms will exist each afternoon and evening over the next week. Recent temperature conditions will also continue..

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85.