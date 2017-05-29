Great Weather To Start The Week



Continued mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures on tap for today. There will be isolated rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and evening, mainly along the mountains and foothills.

Memorial Day

Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.