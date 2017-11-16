Greek Orthodox Church’ Bake Sale is Tomorrow

ROCK SPRINGS—The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Springs is hosting their annual bake sale tomorrow, November 17. There will be a wide variety of Greek goodies available.

Along with the bake sale, they will also be selling Greek Gyro sandwiches tomorrow, from 1-6 pm.

The profits from the sale go to supporting the church and the church’s kitchen facility remodel, where they bake the goods.

Bake Sale Information

The bake sale will be open to the general public on Friday, November 17, from 1-6 pm. If the church has any leftovers, the items will be for sale again on Saturday, November 18, from 9 am until the items are all gone.

The bake sale will be held in the Greek Orthodox Church basement, located at 405 N. St., Rock Springs.

Baked Goods

The bake sale will feature items not available for preorder, including:

Galaktoboureko

Loukoutmathes

Diples

Kataifi (Ekmek)

Pastitsio Piece

Spanakopita Piece

Visit the Greek Orthodox Church’s website for more information on the bake sale and to see descriptions and images of the full list of baked goods.