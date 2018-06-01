Green River Animal Control Hosts Pet Adoption Event June 2

GREEN RIVER– Green River Animal Control Shelter has taken in 15 dogs and puppies from New Mexico and Riverton to help adopt them out to their forever homes.

The dogs and puppies came from Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter in Carlsbad, New Mexico and the Valencia County Animal Shelter in Los Lunas, New Mexico. Three puppies and one dog were also transferred from an overcrowded shelter in Riverton.

If the Green River Animal Control would not have taken the dogs in, the dogs may have had to be euthanized due to overcrowding at the New Mexico and Riverton shelters. The Green River Animal Conrol Shelter excels at adoptions and currently has the room to help.



Adoption Event

Green River Animal Control is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, June 2, to find homes for the rescued dogs.

Anyone interested in adopting a puppy or dog can visit the Green River Animal Control Shelter located at 80 E Teton in Green River, from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

People can also call 307-872-0570 if they would like to look at a dog before the adoption event, or for more information.

The dogs are being adopted quickly, so Animal Control is taking in even more dogs and puppies from New Mexico for the adoption event on Saturday.



Adoption Fees

The adoption fees are $30 for dogs and $40 for puppies (under 12 months). Microchips will be given with each adoption for $20.



Green River Paw Spa and Joe’s Pet Depot Reach Out to Help

The rescue dogs had a spa day at Green River Paw Spa on Monday to get cleaned up and groomed for adoption. Paw Spa reached out to Animal Control to express their desire to help out with the newly rescued dogs.

Paw Spa donated a bath and a groom to each of the rescued pups.

Joe’s Pet Depot in Rock Springs is also helping out with the dogs by donating name tags and leashes to each dog adopted out at Saturday’s event.



Check out some photos of the dogs and puppies during their spa day below. All photos are courtesy of Green River Animal Control Shelter.



