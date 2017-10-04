Green River Assembly of God Church Recognized for Donations to GRPD and GRFD

GREEN RIVER—The Green River City Council recognized the Green River Assembly of God church for their donations to the Green River Police Department and the Green River Fire Department at the council meeting on Tuesday night, October 3.

Pastor Nathan Bloomfield wanted to give some sort of donation to the GRPD and GRFD to show the church’s appreciation for the work they do. The church donated $5,000 to each department.

Donation to Police Department

Green River Chief of Police Chris Steffen said Bloomfield came to him with ideas of what he could donate, and Steffen realized Bloomfield and the church wanted to give a significant donation.

The department has been without a drug detection K-9 since May of this year when their K-9, Melanie, suddenly passed away.

According to Chief Steffen, when he mentioned the need for a K-9 on the force, Bloomfield said, “we are going to do that.”

Bloomfield put the $5,000 donation towards getting the police department’s new K-9, Ridex, a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd. Ridex was assigned to his partner, Corporal Brad Halter in June.

With funds from the police department’s budget, as well as a grant from the K-9 Working Dogs International, the donation from the church gave them the additional funding needed to bring a drug detection K-9 back into the community.

Donation to Fire Department

Even before the church showed interest in donating to the fire department, Fire Chief Mike Nomis said he and his crew were discussing the need for new extrication equipment, as the equipment they were using was over 20 years old.

“I guess by the luck of God, Nathan walks in one day,” Chief Nomis said. Bloomfield gave the fire department a $5,000 check for the GRFD to buy new extrication equipment.

“It just shows what kind of community we live in,” Chief Nomis said of the community’s willingness to help.

Plaque of Appreciation

The GRPD and GRFD wanted to do something in return for the Assembly of God church, but Bloomfield and the church didn’t want any credit or recognition.

Bloomfield only wants a video of Ridex and Cpl. Halter training together. The GRPD is almost done putting the video together.

In the meantime, the police department and the fire department presented a plaque of appreciation to Bloomfield and the Green River Assembly of God. The plaque was presented to Bloomfield at the meeting.