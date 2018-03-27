Green River Beautification Committee Presents Pride Of Place Award Winner

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Beautification Committee, a committee of the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board, would like to announce the next winners of the Pride of Place Award program, Green River Tire and Excaval High Country. The Pride of Place Award Program is designed to recognize Green River businesses whose properties reflect pride of ownership and commitment to the beautification of the city, thereby contributing in a positive manner to the overall appearance of Green River. The Green River Beautification Committee selected Green River Tire and Excaval High Country, located at 417 Unita Drive and 425 Unita Drive, based on the visual appeal and upkeep of their properties.

“All of us at Green River Tire and Excaval would like to Thank, Sweetwater County, Rock Springs and especially the Green River community for the great support we have received from you! Right out of the gate we have found Suppliers and Customers awesome to work with and we consider them all to be friends. Thank you for your continued help and willingness to come in and give us a chance to prove ourselves. We want to earn your patronage. Have a great Spring and Summer!”

On a monthly basis, The Green River Beautification Committee will select a commercial property to receive the Pride of Place Award within the city. “The physical appearance of the city, and the businesses and residential properties within it, provide a critical first impression to visitors from outside of the area. This committee would like to recognize those property owners for their efforts in maintaining their properties in a visually appealing way and truly conveying pride of place. These efforts not only effect the impression given to a visitor, but they also create a contagious sense of pride for local residents as well”, said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board.

Pride of Place nominations are open to the public. All nominated properties will be considered. Potential nominees may have made substantial improvements to the exterior of their buildings/homes and/or landscape in the last year or have consistently maintained their properties in an attractive and well-kept manner.