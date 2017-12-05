Green River Chamber Conducts Ribbon Cutting For Elysha Cook Allstate Agency

GREEN RIVER — On Friday, December 1st, the Green River Chamber of Commerce and Hole in the Wall Gang welcomed Elysha Cook Allstate Agency with a Chili Cook-Off Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event held at 351 Uinta Drive in Green River. Contact Elysha Cook Allstate Agency at 307-875-7544 for all your insurance needs including Auto, Home, Life & Retirement, Motorcycle, and Recreation Insurance.