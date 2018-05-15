Green River City Council Hosts Budget Workshop Tonight

Click here to read the full agenda.

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will begin discussing what the coming year’s budget will look like for the city in a budget workshop tonight at 6 pm in the City Hall Chambers.

“The sales tax revenue has been steadily increasing during the last fiscal year,” City Administrator Reed Clevenger said. “We’re starting to tackle some things that needed to be done, that’s what this is allowing us to do.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For the first time in a few years, the city is able to add some things to the budget rather than cutting every time, Clevenger said.

Clevenger said one area of the budget the city plans to add more funds to again is the community service grants.

“All community service grants will be funded for what they asked,” he said. “It will be similar to what they’ve received in previous years before big cuts.”

Hard times in recent years caused the city to cut community service grants down by 10 to 20 percent.

“We’d like to get back to that level and it looks like we’re going to be able to do that,” Clevenger said. “We’d cut for five years in a row. Now that we’re seeing some increase in sales tax revenue we can do more but we’re still going to be very conservative.”