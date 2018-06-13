Green River Emergency Responders Recognized for CPR Save

GREEN RIVER– On March 18, Castle Rock Ambulance was dispatched to a residence in Green River in which members of all the Green River emergency responders agencies aided in a CPR save.



CPR Was Started Quickly

When Castle Rock Ambulance arrived on the scene when Chester Sliter, 48, went into cardiac arrest, CPR was already in progress.

Chester’s wife Crystal Sliter, who teaches CPR for Red Cross, began compressions after she called dispatch. Green River Police Officer Brad Halter took over compressions when he arrived on the scene.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Director of Castle Rock Ambulance John Taylor said Chester is alive today because compressions were started as soon as possible. Taylor said the first thing he teaches in CPR classes is that compressions need to be started within minutes of the cardiac arrest.

“The reason people survive is because compressions are started quickly,” Taylor said. “She’s (Crystal) the biggest reason he’s alive.”





Agencies Worked Together to Save a Life

When the ambulance arrived, EMTs Bobby Harris and Caile Drake took over and performed the CPR protocols and used the defibrillator on Chester. Taylor said it was Drake’s first call under those circumstances and that she did a great job.

“My team was flawless that day,” Taylor said.

Once Chester was stable enough, he needed to be moved to the ambulance and taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Members of the Green River Fire Department quickly jumped in and carried Chester to the ambulance.

Taylor said he is pleased to say that all the involved agencies working together is what saved Chester that day.

“This is how people make it,” Taylor said.

Taylor also applauded Memorial Hospital for their work in saving Chester. Memorial Hospital made sure Chester was stabilized and then life flighted him Salt Lake City.

“Memorial Hospital did an amazing job,” Taylor said.





Recognizing the Emergency Responders

On Tuesday, Taylor handed out certificates and pins to all of the individuals involved that helped save Chester’s life.

Crystal received a certificate and pin for starting CPR quickly. Other recipients of the certificates and pins include Officer Brad Halter, EMTs Bobby Harris and Caile Drake, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Liberty, and firefighters Casey Kendall, Clint Kendall, Brian Carpenter, Austin Rider, Cody Rider, and Albert Reyes.

Jeanna Martin and Korey Thompson of Sweetwater County Dispatch also received pins and certificates.