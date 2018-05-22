Green River High School Graduates 171 Students

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School hosted its 2018 commencement on Monday, May 21, in which 171 students took their big walk to receive their diplomas.

“Our ceremony tonight is a commencement to you,” Sweetwater County School District #2 superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo said. Little-Kaumo said when she joined the district, this class was in first grade.

She commended the graduates for their achievements, noting that together they have earned over $2 million in scholarships.

A total of 60 students graduated with honors. Graduating Summa Cum Laude included Samuel Bayles, Karlee Cutler, Kelsey Erickson, Atlin Johnson, Tavianne Kemp, Gregory Marchal, Patick Marchal, Miles Moffat, and Liam Pickering.

Twenty-five students graduated Magna Cum Laude and 26 students graduated Cum Laude.

Prior to graduation, the Class of 2018 voted to have GRHS English teacher Victoria Hemphill give the commencement address.

“My message tonight is simple– never stop learning,” Hemphill said.

After a musical performance by the GRHS Symphonic Band, graduate Liam Pickering gave the opening speech.

During his speech, Pickering thanked the GRHS teachers, administration, faculty and staff, the graduates’ family and friends, and lastly the Class of 2018 themselves for their part in getting them to this milestone.

Gregory and Patrick Marchal then gave the senior class address.

“Once you graduate, you shouldn’t just remember high school by the successes and the things you’ve enjoyed,” Patrick said.

“Also remember the bad things. High school was the ups and downs wrapped into one. That’s what created the experience,” Gregory said.

“And that’s what will forever make us Green River Wolves,” Patrick said.

The GRHS Chorale performed “This is Me” before the presentation of diplomas began.

Karlee Cutler gave the closing speech followed by the presentation of the Class of 2018 by Alexandra Palmer, Megan Yoak, Cassandra Newcomb, and Georgina Barrios.

Check out all the photos from the Green River High School Class of 2018’s big night below.





Snapshots of Green River High School’s Graduation