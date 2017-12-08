Green River High School Hosting Speech And Debate Tournament

GREEN RIVER — GRHS Speech and Debate is hosting a speech and debate tournament this weekend at the high school. The tournament begins at 3:15 on Friday, December 8 and finishes tomorrow, Saturday, December 9 at 6 pm.

259 high school students from 14 different schools will be competing in 12 different events. Both novice and varsity rounds will be held.

GRHS has 24 students competing in novice events, with varsity helping to run the tournament.

RSHS has 14 students competing in both novice and varsity events.

PATTERN A ~ NOVICE AND VARSITY HUMOR, ORATORY, POETRY, EXTEMPORANEOUS SPEAKING, INFORMATIVE, POI VARSITY ONLY CONGRESSIONAL DEBATE

PATTERN B~ NOVICE AND VARSITY CROSS EXAMINATION DEBATE, PUBLIC FORUM DEBATE, LINCOLN DOUGLAS DEBATE, DRAMA, DUO

Friday, December 8, 2017:

2:00-2:45 Registration in Front Entry Area of the High School

3:15 Pattern B Round One

4:45 Pattern B Round Two

5:00–7:30 Dinner served in the High School Commons

6:15 Pattern A: Round 1 CD Session One (draw embedded)

7:45 Pattern A: Round 2 CD Session Two (draw embedded)

Saturday, December 9, 2017:

8:00 Pattern B: Round 3

9:30 Pattern A: Round 3 CD Session 3 (draw embedded)

11:00 Pattern B: Round 4

12:30 Pattern A: Semi-Finals and Super Congress session 1

12:00-2:00 Lunch served in the High School Commons

2:00 Pattern B: Semi-Finals

3:30 Pattern A: Final Round and Super Congress session 2

5:00 Pattern B: Final Round

6:45 Awards Ceremony will begin ASAP