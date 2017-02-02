Green River Indoor Track Jumps to Impressive Finishes in Utah

KERNS, Utah – The Green River indoor track squad brought home several top-five finishes in one of the largest indoor meets this season. Eliza Morin led the way with a win in the high jump.

Green River’s jumpers were solid on both sides led by Morin who won the high jump with a height of 5-00.00. Teammate Raena Finch was right behind finishing in the eighth position. In the triple jump, Kristen Knezovich finished eighth while Lauren Hoyt came in 14th in the long jump.

Natasha Young continued her impressive season as she threw to a sixth-place finish in the girl’s shot put.

On the boy’s side, Kyle Cacho took third in the triple jump with a leap of 39-00.50. He also finished ninth in the long jump. Kalen Kester was just ahead of Cacho coming home seventh.

Kester was also impressive on the track. In a field of over 150 runners, Kester finished tied for fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7:18. He was sixth after the prelims and less than a half of a second off the first-place time of 6.90.

A complete list of the results

UHSTCA Results

Girls 60 Meter Dash

56 Lauren Hoyt, 8.89 12

111 Heather Gibson, 9.86

118 Kelby Pope, 9.94

Girls 200 Meter Dash

91 Jimena Campos, 31.97

94 Heather Gibson, 32.19

114 Kelby Pope, 34.66

Girls 400 Meter Dash

23 Kezley Moore, 1:03.65

97 Kirsten Knezovich, 1:22.21

Girls 800 Meter Run

30 Kezley Moore, 2:33.47

138 Kirsten Knezovich, 3:37.09

Girls 1600 Meter Run

97 Kaisa Arnell, 5:56.27

Girls 3200 Meter Run

28 Kaisa Arnell, 12:27.85

Girls 60 Meter Hurdles

21 Eliza Morin, 10.80

24 Raena Finch, 10.84

55 Jimena Campos, 12.38

Girls High Jump

1 Eliza Morin, 5-00.00

8 Raena Finch, J4-08.00

Girls Long Jump

14 Lauren Hoyt, 14-05.00

Girls Triple Jump

8 Kristen Knezovich, 27-05.00

Girls Shot Put

6 Natasha Young, 34-03.25 3

29 Kim Peterson, 22-07.00

33 Cassidy Gomez, 21-06.75

37 Janae Neff, 20-04.75

42 Kiera Edmonds, 17-06.00

45 McKay Cuthbertson, 14-07.00

Boys 60 Meter Dash

T5 Kalen Kester, 7.18

67 Kyle Cacho, 7.70

Boys 200 Meter Dash

27 563 Kester, 23.57

55 550 Kyle Cacho, 24.27

Boys 400 Meter Dash

53 Alex Davis, 55.17

Boys 800 Meter Run

22 Braden Reichl, 2:03.37

50 Brayden Kovick, 2:09.44

74 Christian Gayton, 2:13.14

116 Alex Davis, 2:23.20

Boys 1600 Meter Run

33 Braden Reichl, 4:33.21

106 Brayden Kovick, 4:48.54

164 Colton Minard, 4:58.94

174 Christian Gayton, 5:00.44

224 Marcos Valerio, 5:10.11

Boys 3200 Meter Run

25 Braden Reichl, 10:06.67

40 Krayden Kovick, 10:18.78

80 Colton Minard, 10:54.70

96 Marcos Valerio, 11:16.83

Boys Long Jump

7 Kalen Kester, 20-09.75

9 Kyle Cacho, 20-00.00

Boys Triple Jump

3 Kyle Cacho, 39-00.50

Boys Shot Put

37 Elijah Hill, 31-04.00

45 Tito Mena, 28-08.25

46 Placido Mena, 28-07.00