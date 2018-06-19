Green River Knights Host Wood Bat Tournament [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– Over the weekend, the Green River Knights hosted the 2018 Post 28 Knight Invite Wood Bat Tournament, in which eight teams competed.

The tournament kicked off on Friday, June 15 and wrapped up on Sunday, June 17.

The teams that competed at the invite included, Green River A, Green River B, Evanston A, Douglas, Rawlins A, Riverton, Price, Utah, and Steamboat, Colorado.

On Friday, Green River A beat the Douglas Cats 7-4. Green River B beat the Rawlins Generals 13-4.

On Saturday, Green River A dropped its game to the Riverton Raiders 0-11. Green River B dropped its game to the Douglas Cats 1-19.

Up Next

The Knights will take on the Lovell Mustangs at home on Friday, June 22, at 5:30 pm.

Check out some photos of the Green River A and Riverton Raiders game below.