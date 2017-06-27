Green River Landfill to Remain Open Until Transfer Station Construction Complete

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River has been preparing to close its landfill for several years. The City obtained a grant from the State Cease and Transfer program to pay for a large portion of the landfill closure and transfer station construction.

As a condition of the grant, the landfill was to cease receiving waste as of July 1, 2017.

With the transfer station under construction, and expected to be complete in October of 2017, City officials have negotiated with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to extend the operation of the landfill until after the transfer station construction is complete. This will allow customers to continue to use the landfill until the transfer station is ready to receive wastes.

Landfill hours are Monday – Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. Landfill load size restrictions are still in place, and occasional short-term closures may occur as the transfer station construction continues.

City staff appreciates the public’s patience as we work through this transition period, and we look forward to serving you at the new facility this fall.

If you have any questions, please call Public Works at 307-872-0528.