GREEN RIVER– Green River Little League baseball was in full swing Thursday evening, as they played several games at the baseball diamonds at Stratton Myers Park.

Several major and minor teams played Thursday evening. The majors are made up of 11-12 year old players and the minors are made up of 8-10 year old players.

Check out some photos below of the Royals vs the Twins (Majors) and the Yankees vs the Astros (Minors).