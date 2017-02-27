Green River Little League Baseball signups are tonight and tomorrow night.
- When: Feb. 27 – 28, 6 – 8 pm
- Where: Green River Recreation Center
Make sure your kids don’t miss out on the fun and a chance to make some new friends.
**Bring a birth certificate and proof of residence.
Follow Green River Little League on Facebook here.
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.