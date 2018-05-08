Green River Little League’s Challenger Division Kicks Off Season [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– Green River Little League Baseball is starting up, and the Green River Challenger League played their first game on Saturday, May 5.

The Challenger League has a 14 and under age group, and a 15 and over age group. The teams play every Saturday at Stratton Myers Park. The 14 and under group plays at 10:30 am and the 15 and over group plays at 11:15 am.

The Challenger League will play May 12, 19, 26 and June 2 and 9. After their game on June 9, they will have a bbq and potluck, and they will hand out trophies.



Check out some photos of the 15 and over group at their first game of the season. All photos are by Adriana Pizarro Irving.

Advertisement - Story continues below...



