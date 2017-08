GREEN RIVER — On August 2nd around 7:40 am, GRPD Officers responded to a report of an auto burglary.

Officers met with the reporting party who advised sometime since the previous day, credit cards were stolen from their wallet which had been left in their vehicle.

Officers investigated the incident, which lead to officers contacting Tristen Stiegelmeyer, age 21 of Green River, who was subsequently arrested for burglary.