Green River Man Arrested For Alleged Theft Of Motorcycle

GREEN RIVER — Officers responded to the area of Uinta Drive on September 20th at 8:48 pm in reference to a report of a possible stolen motorcycle.

According to the GRPD, an off-duty Sweetwater County Deputy advised they had seen a possible stolen vehicle in the area. Responding Officers later located the motorcycle and confirmed it had been reported stolen in Uinta County, Wyoming.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Michael Musser, age 38 of Green River, was placed under arrest for theft. The incident is currently under investigation.