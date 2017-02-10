Green River Man Charged With Felonious Impared Driving After Fatal Wreck

EVANSTON — A fatal crash east of Evanston, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 26-year-old West Valley, Utah resident Danielle Hanna. The crash occurred on February 8th at 3:50 a.m. near milepost 11 on Interstate 80 approximately five miles east of Evanston.

Danielle Hanna was a suspected passenger in a 1993 Chevrolet 1500 pickup that was being operated by the suspected driver, 36-year-old Green River, Wyoming resident Joshua Pierce.

The pickup was traveling east on I-80 and encountered a slick spot on the interstate where the truck began to spin. During the spin, the Chevy exited the highway into the median where the truck trip and rolled after colliding with packed snow and the median guardrail.

Danielle Hanna was not wearing her seatbelt, was ejected, and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Pierce was taken by ground ambulance to Evanston Regional Hospital and was treated and released. After being released from the hospital, Pierce was arrested by Troopers and charged with felonious impaired driving, driving while suspended, and interference with a peace officer. He was booked in at the Uinta County Detention Center in Evanston.

Impaired driving and road conditions are being investigated as the contributing factors in this crash that marked the ninth highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were six fatalities during this same period in 2016.

The investigation is still ongoing.