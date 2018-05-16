Green River Mayor Pete Rust Runs For Re-Election; Goals of Revitalization To Continue

GREEN RIVER — Green River Mayor Pete Rust has big plans for the City and wants to see those plans come to fruition. He plans to run for re-election as Mayor of Green River.

“I’m just excited to move ahead. The city’s in a much better position. We are, I believe, in a slow recovery,” Rust said. “There are a lot of priorities that have to be established in terms of picking which of projects to get done and I’m ready to move ahead with that.”

“I’ve been doing it for quite some time now and with the four years now almost done, there’s an awful lot of things that we’ve started, and I’d like to see them brought to a conclusion,” he said.

Rust said they’ve built a really good team among the various governing bodies, boards and committees throughout Sweetwater County, the Green River governing body, Rock Springs governing body, the county commissioners, both school districts and so forth.

“And that’s all key,” he said. “I think I’m in a good position to help Green River move forward, so I’d like to do that.”

Goals

Rust said three of the main goals of the City of Green River is revitalizing downtown, diversifying the economy and developing the river corridor.

“All of those relate to jobs. All of those have an aspect of public safety that you have to take care of which is the number one thing that is our responsibility in government, to have a safe community,” Rust said.

“All of the economic things, they’re not just feel-good, look-good stuff, they’re quality-of-life issues. They’re things that people bring to this community which relate then to economic development.”

Rust believes the city needs to continue on those goals. There’s so many projects, he said.

Coming Projects

The Tomahawk

“It ended up being sold to a private party that’s now developing it,” he said.

“They’re building as we speak, putting the elevator in and putting the final touches on it and moving businesses in and talking about things like art co-ops and all kinds of positive new things in the community.”

The Depot

The depot has been a key building in the whole downtown revitalization process, Rust said.

“That’s completely gutted so that it’s ready for the next phase,” he said.

He said the city plans to apply for a $3.5 million business-ready grant to fix it up some more.

“Those anchors will then bring people into downtown, especially the Tomahawk,” Rust said. “It will have housing in it on a couple of the floors. That always was kind of one of the plans.”

Moving Forward

Rust said there’s several other older buildings downtown that can be revitalized as well.

“The folks that have property that want to develop it, want to rent it, they all get brought along in the process. If that doesn’t happen, then you have which you have right now which is a somewhat dying, dead downtown,” he said.

Because of the revenue change and because of a lot of people are reinvesting in Green River, Rust foresees a positive move in the right direction.

“Having a situation in which you’re able, probably more so than most people, to effect the environment that you’re living in, that’s a really neat thing,” Rust said.

“That you could really help people and you can really accomplish things to make your community better, that’s a rare, rare opportunity and I really enjoy it being in that position.”

